Maltby hits hat-trick

THE Sonning Common and Peppard B side managed a 10-0 win against Our Lady of Peace B in Division 2 of the Reading and District League thanks to hard fought trebles from Nigel Maltby, Brian Meheux and Andy Robertson.

Robertson held off a spirited challenge from Wendy Porter in his opener 7-11, 8-11, 11-9, 11-9, 11-8 while Brian Meheux needed the full five games to see off his opponents and Maltby was on his best form for his hat-trick.

In Division 4 the F team suffered a 6-4 defeat at Kingfisher K in a match they had to win to have any chance of avoiding the drop. Oliver Sayers managed two good wins alongside singles from Marko Madzar and Jamie Legg.