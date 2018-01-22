Monday, 22 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Theatre club

A SPECIAL general meeting of Sonning Common Theatre Club will be held at the village hall on Thursday at 7.30pm.

This will be to discuss the future of the club, which was formed in 1986 by Jane Arch and has run more than 350 trips to theatres nationwide.

For more information, email sctc2018@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33