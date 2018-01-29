£63,000 to resurface play areas

REPLACING the surfaces of the three play areas in Sonning Common will cost more than £63,000.

The parish council has agreed to replace rubber tiles which allow grass to grow through with Tiger Mulch, a colourful, synthetic rubber surface.

The work will be done on rotation over the next few years, starting with the Baskerville Road play area followed by Lea Road and Churchill Crescent.

A report by deputy parish clerk Ros Varnes says all three need new surfaces.

It says: “In some places the grass has worn away from the top of the grass tiles/mats which have been placed beneath the individual pieces of play equipment to reduce the impact of falls.

“The play area surfaces generally are uneven in places, particularly at Baskerville Road, which increases the risk of children falling when running around.

“Tiger Mulch surfacing would be safer, easier to maintain and would last into the foreseeable future.”

Councillors decided to work with Star Rubber Environmental to install Tiger Mulch, a free draining, sustainable and bound synthetic surface that resembles loose woodchip. It can last up to 15 years and is guaranteed for five years.

The cost will be be £21,771 for Baskerville Road, £30,358 for Lea Road and £12,670 for Churchill Crescent.

The council has included £25,000 for the play areas in in its budget for 2018/19 and intends to apply for grants to help pay for the work.