Resident opposes plan for houses

PLANS for two houses in Sonning Common have been recommended for approval despite opposition.

Clive Court wants to demolish a bungalow in Peppard Road and build two semi-detached houses in its place.

In October he was granted planning permission by South Oxfordshire District Council for one four-bedroom property.

His latest plans include four parking spaces with a shared access from the road.

But John Price, of Kennylands Road, said two houses would be overdevelopment and detrimental to neighbours.

Speaking at a meeting of the parish council’s planning committee, he said: “The original planning application was for the bungalow to be replaced by a detached house and this was opposed by neighbouring residences, but was passed by the district council after modifications to reduce the width of property by 1m and move the dwelling away from the northern boundary by 1m.

“The council also laid down conditions about vehicle access to Peppard Road. The new plans show parking for four cars but little turning space — will vehicles have to back out on to Peppard Road, which would be extremely dangerous?”

Mr Court’s agent Woolf Bond Planning, of Three Mile Cross, says the two smaller properties will contribute to the housing needs of the area.

The committee recommended the application is approved subject to approval from the highways authority about parking.

Councillor Douglas Kedge said: “I understand the points made but I don’t think they will carry weight with the planning department.

“It’s reasonable that two houses will benefit the village better then one large house. They will be cheaper and we need more smaller houses.”

Meanwhile, the committee recommended refusal of a proposed back garden development.

Colin Jones, of Woodlands Road, wants to build a bungalow behind a property in Wood Lane and demolish a garage to create an access.

His agent Groom Design, of Henley, said: “The application proposal is in accordance with relevant development plan policies, national planning policy and the neighbourhood plan.

“It is considered that, subject to conditions, the proposal would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area and would not harm neighbouring amenity or be prejudicial to highway safety.”

But councillors said this would be overdevelopment of the site.

Councillor Chrissie Phillips-Tilbury said: “I really dislike back garden development — they don’t bring anything to the village.”

Decisions on both applications will be made by the district council next month.