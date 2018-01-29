Charity to replace bus

THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common is to buy a new mini-bus.

The vehicle will cost about £50,000 plus the additional cost of fittings for disabled passengers.

The current minibus, which was bought in 2013, cost more than £45,000.

Clive Mills, chairman of the charity, said he wanted this replaced in good time to avoid any problems and most of the money was already available.

Speaking at a Sonning Common Parish Council meeting last week, he said: “I would like to think that whatever money the parish council sees fit to give to us is more than likely to go towards the accessories that have to go on the bus to make it accessible for those with disabilities.”

Mr Mills said the charity was looking for more minibus and car drivers as demand for the charity’s service was growing.

Fish provides weekly shopping trips, leisure visits and transport for people needing to needing to get to medical appointments.

To volunteer, call 0118 972 3986.