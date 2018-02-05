Monday, 05 February 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Quiz date

THE Sonning Common village quiz will take place at the primary school in Grove Road on March 16 at 7.30pm.

Teams should have up to six people and it costs £4 per person. All the money raised goes to the school.

To enter, call 0118 972 2448 or email melanie444
white@hotmail.co.uk

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33