Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
THE Sonning Common village quiz will take place at the primary school in Grove Road on March 16 at 7.30pm.
Teams should have up to six people and it costs £4 per person. All the money raised goes to the school.
To enter, call 0118 972 2448 or email melanie444
white@hotmail.co.uk
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say