Pc crash man jailed

A MAN who seriously injured a police officer after hitting him with a car stolen from Sonning Common has been sentenced to three years and four months in prison.

Luke Haywood, from Whitley, pleaded guilty to one court of manslaughter at Reading Crown Court on Wednesday after he hit Pc Gareth Browning with a Mazda 3 Aero Sport, which was taken from Kennylands Road, in November 2013.

The officer had been trying to stop the vehicle with a tyre deflation device in Shinfield Road, Whitley.

Pc Browning died last year having been medically retired from Thames Valley Police as he needed constant care due to his injuries in the crash.

In 2014, Haywood, 32, was jailed for nine years for causing grievous bodily harm with intent and dangerous driving.

Last year, the Attorney General said Thames Valley Police could also prosecute Haywood for manslaughter.