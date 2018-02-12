£4,320 donated to fight developer

CAMPAIGNERS raising money to fight a proposed development in Sonning Common say they are delighted with the support received so far.

They have received £4,320 in the two weeks since they launched their £5,000 appeal thanks to more than 100 donations.

The money will help pay for a barrister to represent the parish council at a planning inquiry which will hear an appeal by Gallagher Estates against the refusal of permission for 95 properties in Kennylands Road.

David Winchester, of Kennylands Road, who is co-ordinating the appeal, said: “The amount of support we are getting is high. The average donation is about £50.

“It sums up the strength of feeling in the village.”

The Warwick company was refused permission for the development by South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning committee in March last year on the grounds that it would be too large and contrary to the Sonning Common neighbourhood plan, which earmarked the site for only 26 new homes.

The appeal will close on February 22.

Mr Winchester said: “I’m quite confident we will reach our target but it’s not just about the money. It’s also about bringing people together and provides us with an excellent way of understanding the feelings of the community.”

The inquiry has been scheduled for four days in April.

To make a donation, visit www.crowdfunder.co.uk/

sonning-common-says-no-to-gallagher