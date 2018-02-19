Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
MORE than £800 was spent on new books for Sonning Common library last year.
The money was raised by the library’s friends group.
If there are titles you would like to see stocked at the library, call librarian Rosemary Dunstan on 0118 972 2448.
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say