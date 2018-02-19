Bike launch

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Monday, 19 February 2018
THIS year’s On Your Bike will be officially launched at Sonning Common Primary School on Wednesday.
The event itself will take place on March 25, starting at the school in Grove Road.
The proceeds will be shared by the school and a local charity.
To enter, visit www.onyour
bikesonningcommon.co.uk/
sign-up/registration
19 February 2018
More News:
Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
A DISABLED teenager has a new wheelchair thanks ... [more]
Birds of prey swoop into library for children's workshop
AN Indian eagle-owl called Charlie was among the ... [more]
POLL: Have your say