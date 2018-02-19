Legal fund target rises

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
Monday, 19 February 2018
A FUND-RAISING campaign to help prevent a development of 95 homes in Sonning Common has increased its target.
Organisers now want to raise £8,000 after reaching their original target of £5,000 in just two weeks.
The money will help pay for a barrister and a planning consultant to represent the parish council at a planning inquiry in April.
Gallagher Estates, of Warwick, is appealing against the refusal of permission for the development in Kennylands Road.
Appeal co-ordinator David Winchester, of Kennylands Road, said: “Every donation reduces the amount of precious parish funds that will have to be used to oppose the appeal.
“Each donation sends a clear message to Gallagher Estates that it is taking on a strong and vibrant community.”
The appeal will close on Thursday. To donate, visit http://www.crowdfunder.co.
uk/sonning-common-says-no-to-gallagher
19 February 2018
