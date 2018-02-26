Healthy ideas

Monday, 26 February 2018

THE patient participation group at Sonning Common Health Centre is appealing to residents for ideas on which issues to focus on, such as dementia, how to stop smoking and nutrition.

To make a suggestion, email schcppg@gmail.com

