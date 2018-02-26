Students raise £3,360 for homeless and sick children

PUPILS at Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common have raised more than £3,360 for two charities.

The money was collected during the autumn term with various events including a sponsored walk, Christmas jumper day and cake sales.

A total of £1,512.73 was presented to Launchpad, a homeless charity in Reading, and £1,853.38 to the Make-A-Wish Foundation, which organises special treats for seriously ill children.

The cheques were presented by students Summer Wigmore, Lachie McGowan, both 14, and 13-year-olds Veronika Rodzik and Luke Absolom.

Headteacher Moira Green said: “Helping others is an active part of citizenship and very important in developing fully rounded students. At Chiltern Edge we take our commitments to working with the community very seriously as they have helped support us through difficult times.”

Jason McMahon, fund-raising manager for Launchpad, said: “It’s amazing what the school has been able to raise. This money will enable us to convert two meeting rooms into family rooms, so when families visit our office it will give them an enjoyable environment to be in.”

Janet Lake, regional fund-raising manager for Make-A-Wish, said the money would help grant wishes for children with RG postcodes. Last year the charity granted the wishes of 11 young people from the area.

She added: “It’s a great total.”