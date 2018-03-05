We have an unusual visitor to school today, children...

Firefighters save £2.8m house on river in thatched roof blaze
CHILDREN at Sonning Common Primary School were thrilled to be visited by model dinosaurs.
The reception and year one pupils were amazed when a Tyrannosaurus Rex came into the room and they were allowed to touch it.
The day-long visit and workshop was organised by teaching assistant Caroline Conway with the help of Life Long Ago, an education workshop company.
Caroline Jones, the school’s forest school leader, said: “The children became paleontologists as they brushed away sand to uncover real fossils including dinosaur eggs, a stegosaurus tail spike, velociraptor claws, bones, footprints and T Rex teeth as big as bananas.”
