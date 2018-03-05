Monday, 05 March 2018

We have an unusual visitor to school today, children...

CHILDREN at Sonning Common Primary School were thrilled to be visited by model dinosaurs.

The reception and year one pupils were amazed when a Tyrannosaurus Rex came into the room and they were allowed to touch it.

The day-long visit and workshop was organised by teaching assistant Caroline Conway with the help of Life Long Ago, an education workshop company.

Caroline Jones, the school’s forest school leader, said: “The children became paleontologists as they brushed away sand to uncover real fossils including dinosaur eggs, a stegosaurus tail spike, velociraptor claws, bones, footprints and T Rex teeth as big as bananas.”

