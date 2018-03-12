Flood solution

Regatta cancelled to finish boathouse
THE Goring and Streatley Regatta will not take ... [more]
Monday, 12 March 2018
A SOAKAWAY to help deal with flooding on a road in Sonning Common should be installed soon.
Oxfordshire County Council will pay for the device to be placed in the car park of the parish council allotments off Horsepond Road. It is waiting for permission from Sonning Common Poor’s Land Trust, which owns the land.
At the moment large puddles form when it rains heavily, forcing drivers into the middle of the road.
12 March 2018
More News:
Lent soup lunch raises £390 for homelessness charity
A LENT lunch in Sonning Common raised £390.81 for ... [more]
POLL: Have your say