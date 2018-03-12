Monday, 12 March 2018

Flood solution

A SOAKAWAY to help deal with flooding on a road in Sonning Common should be installed soon.

Oxfordshire County Council will pay for the device to be placed in the car park of the parish council allotments off Horsepond Road. It is waiting for permission from Sonning Common Poor’s Land Trust, which owns the land.

At the moment large puddles form when it rains heavily, forcing drivers into the middle of the road.

