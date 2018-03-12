Residents and parish council opposed to new bungalow

PLANS for a new bungalow in the back garden of a house in Sonning Common have upset neighbours.

Colin Jones, of Woodlands Road, also wants to demolish a garage in order to create a new access to the proposed property in Wood Lane.

In its application, agent Groom Design, of Henley, says: “It is considered that, subject to conditions, the proposal would be in keeping with the character and appearance of the site and surrounding area and would not harm neighbouring amenity or be prejudicial to highway safety.”

But Martin Eaton, of Wood Lane Close, says: “In my view it would constitute an uncharacteristic and inappropriate speculative backland development. It would constitute an unacceptable precedent, ultimately affecting many other local residents, as other speculators would almost certainly exploit it in the future.”

Robert Heilbuth, of Peppard Road, whose property backs on to the site, says: “We would be happier if the plans included provision for additional shrubbery and trees adjacent to the perimeter of our property to ensure that the new development could not be seen from any level within our house.” Sonning Common Parish Council has recommended the application is refused on the grounds of overdevelopment, the adverse impact on neighbours, lack of usable amenity space and inadequate tree and root protection zones.

A final decision will be made by South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority.