Monday, 19 March 2018

Mystery death

THE death of a man near a pub in Sonning Common is being treated by the police as unexplained.

Police were called to the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road at about 11.30am on Saturday. 

Police said the man was in his forties and his family had been informed.

A spokeswoman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”

