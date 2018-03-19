Mystery death

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
Monday, 19 March 2018
THE death of a man near a pub in Sonning Common is being treated by the police as unexplained.
Police were called to the Bird in Hand in Peppard Road at about 11.30am on Saturday.
Police said the man was in his forties and his family had been informed.
A spokeswoman said: “The death is being treated as unexplained but not suspicious.”
19 March 2018
