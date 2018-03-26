Monday, 26 March 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question

School fund-raising quiz decided on tie-break question

THIS year’s Sonning Common village quiz raised £760 for the village primary school.

More than 50 people attended the event at the school in Grove Road on Friday with more than a dozen teams taking part.

The winners were Kelly’s Heroes, made up of Martin and Gail Kelly, Eric and Angela Davison and Maddie and Jonathan Sharman. They defeated Two Hoots on a tie-break question.

The team was presented with a trophy and each member received a prize of a small garden gnome, made by David and Mel White who compiled the quiz.

The proceeds will go towards new interactive whiteboards for the Grove Road school.

Mrs White said £760 was a “fabulous” sum to raise after the “hotly contested competition”.

She added: “Many, many thanks to everyone who took part and helped on the night. We hope to see all of you again next year.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33