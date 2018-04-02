Monday, 02 April 2018

Roads money

SONNING Common’s county councillor will spend £5,000 on improving roads in the village.

Councillor David Bartholomew will use all of his £15,000 councillor’s priority fund, which has to be spent on projects in his ward, on highways improvements.

He represents nine parishes but Sonning Common is the largest so will get the biggest amount.

