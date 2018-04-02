Monday, 02 April 2018

Woods tidied

A CLEAR-UP of a woodland in Sonning Common has been praised.

Contractors carried out the work at the 6.1 hectares of land, which was bought by the parish council last year and is accessible from  Old Copse, Woodlands Road and Bishopswood recreation ground.

Councillor Mika Rinta-Suksi said he visited the woods, adding: “I couldn’t believe how tidy it was — it was amazing.”

