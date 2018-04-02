Bus shelter work due

WORK to improve a bus shelter in Sonning Common will take place within weeks.

The roof of the shelter in Brinds Corner will be made larger and more seats will be installed.

The parish council will pay for the work and will consider adding sides at a later date.

Bernice Ellis, of Brinds Close, first complained about the shelter in September, saying the roof was too small and with no sides it offered no protection from the wind and rain.

She is still unhappy that it is being altered rather than replaced by a new shelter.

She said: “People cannot believe how the parish council has dealt with this situation and how long it has taken to resolve.

“I understand there may be work to revamp the shelter but we should be postponing that until the people who use the bus stop have had a chance to voice their opinions.”

Parish clerk Philip Collings said: “We don’t provide this level of consultation on a housing estate so I don’t know why we would for a bus shelter.”

The stop is on the No 25 bus route into Reading. The shelter was installed in August and has already had extra seating fitted and been made taller.