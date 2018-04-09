Girl holds egg hunt to help pay for school trip to India

A TEENAGER from Sonning Common organised children’s Easter egg hunts to raise money for an expedition.

Beth Tait-Alexander, 15, raised £130 with the fun events in Old Copse, woodland on the edge of the village, on Saturday and Sunday.

About 50 children took part. They had to find clues and answer general knowledge questions and riddles hidden in the woods in order to reveal an anagram of “chocolate eggs” before receiving their prizes.

Beth was helped by her friends Lulu Broadbent and Grace Spencer, also 15.

She said: “Everyone was lovely and seemed to enjoy it. It was a nice Easter thing for them to do.

“We had much better weather on Sunday so more people came along.” Beth is raising money towards the £3,000 she needs to visit India with a group of fellow pupils from Gillotts School in Henley.

They will visit Uttarakhand, where they will trek part of the Himalayas, carry out community work in a rural village and visit the Taj Mahal and a tiger reserve.

Beth said: “I think the trip is going to be a really good experience and it’s exciting because I’ve always wanted to go to India.

“The community aspects are a great opportunity and I’ve never done something like that before. It seemed like a cool challenge.”

Beth has raised £350 so far and will be holding more fund-raisers. She plans to run a crepe stall at summer fairs, hold a wreath-making workshop at Christmas and stage a quiz night.