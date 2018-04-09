School retains ‘good’ Ofsted rating

SONNING Common Primary School has retained its “good” rating from the education watchdog.

The Grove Road school was visited by Ofsted inspector David Harris on March 8.

He spoke with the staff and governors and examined pupils’ work.

Mr Harris said parents and pupils had given positive feedback about the school.

He told headteacher Chris Hirst: “You have focused on developing the capacity and effectiveness of your teaching staff.

“Your hard work and that of the staff have ensured that the school continues to improve.

“You understand clearly the school’s many strengths, but also know that there are still areas to work on, such as progress in reading at key stage 2.

“Staff know each of the pupils well and parents and carers are appreciative of the individual care and support that their children receive.

“However, you recognise that the attendance of disadvantaged pupils is an area which requires further improvement and you are working closely with families to address this.”

Mr Harris said staff were proud to be part of the team and safeguarding was effective.

The last inspection was carried out in December 2013, when the school was also rated good. Mr Hirst said the school was making improvements. He said: “Our key areas for improvement are to ensure that progress within reading matches the progress pupils make in writing and mathematics and to improve attendance for a small group of pupils.

“As the inspector acknowledges, actions are well under way to address both of these.

“Thank you to all parents for your kind words and honest feedback, to our fantastic pupils during the inspection and to our team of staff whose unwavering efforts underpin this outcome.

“We are delighted to be recognised as a good school, and will continue to strive to be a great one.”