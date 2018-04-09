Monday, 09 April 2018

Housing appeal

AN appeal over plans for 95 homes in Sonning Common will begin on Tuesday.

The hearing on the application by Gallagher Estates, of Warwick, will held at Henley Rugby Club from 10am.

The developer wants to build on a site off Kennylands Road, part of which is earmarked for 26 homes in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

South Oxfordshire District Council refused the application last year.

Residents opposed to the development have helped raise almost £9,000 to help pay for a barrister and planning consultant to represent Sonning Common Parish Council at the appeal. 

The developer and the district council will also be represented. 

The hearing is is expected to take four days. The parish council had hoped it could take place in the village.

