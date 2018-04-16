Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
HUNDREDS of children and adults took part in the 12th annual On Your Bike fund-raising cycle.
It started and finished at Sonning Common Primary School and raised more than £3,000 for charity.
Those who took part rode either six, 12 or 20 miles around the South Oxfordshire countryside while younger children completed laps of the school playground on tricycles and scooters.
16 April 2018
