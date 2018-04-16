Help required

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
THE Fish volunteer centre in Sonning Common needs more volunteers for its befriending service.
Its home visiting service, which started two years ago, matches people with elderly residents who do not have many friends or family nearby.
For more information, call 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteercentre.
co.uk
