Health events

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A RETIRED teacher who has suffered from
Monday, 16 April 2018
SONNING Common Health Centre is to hold two events for patients.
Dr Ralph Drury will give a talk called “A day in the life of a GP” at the village hall in Wood Lane in the evening of June 6.
An open day about dementia will take place at the hall on July 13 from 10am to 4pm.
16 April 2018
