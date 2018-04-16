Health events

Monday, 16 April 2018

SONNING Common Health Centre is to hold two events for patients.

Dr Ralph Drury will give a talk called “A day in the life of a GP” at the village hall in Wood Lane in the evening of June 6.

An open day about dementia will take place at the hall on July 13 from 10am to 4pm.

