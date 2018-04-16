Pub festival to return

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A CHARITY music festival will return to a Sonning Common pub.
The Big Bash will be held for the second year at the Butcher’s Arms in Blounts Court Road on June 30 from 2pm.
There will be live music, a beer festival, a barbecue, cocktails, hog roast and treasure hunt.
The festival was held for the first time last year in memory of Ellie Gallagher Blues, the wife of landlord Rob Blues, who died of liver cancer in July last year.
All the money raised will go to Sue Ryder and Beating Bowel Cancer.
