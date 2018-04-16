Exercise cash

Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
Monday, 16 April 2018
PUPILS at Sonning Common Primary School raised £520 for charity.
They took part in an activities day featuring aerobics, skipping, running and football shooting.
The money will be split between Sport Relief (£420) and First Days (£100), which helps children from families living below the poverty line.
16 April 2018
