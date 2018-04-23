Governors plea

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
SONNING Common Primary School is seeking community governors.
The role involves setting the strategic direction of the school, ensuring finances are well spent and holding the headteacher to account.
For more information, call 0118 972 2105 or email office.2506@sonning-
common.oxon.sch.uk
23 April 2018
More News:
‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
95 new homes would destroy countryside, inquiry hears
BUILDING 95 homes in Sonning Common would destroy ... [more]
Bonnets and bunny ears at care home celebration
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home wore hats ... [more]
Launch of music club for pre-school children
A MUSIC club for small children has been lauched ... [more]
POLL: Have your say