Fish grant

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
A MAN from Wargrave has called for the speed ... [more]
Monday, 23 April 2018
SONNING Common Parish Council has awarded a £1,000 grant to the Fish volunteer centre in the village.
The money will be used to buy a computer to replace the one which was damaged when a car drove into the charity’s base in Kennylands Road in December.
The charity is seeking more volunteer drivers. Anyone interested should call 0118 972 3986 or email office@fishvolunteer
centre.co.uk
