Prize story competition

THE Friends of Sonning Common Library is organising a short story writing competition.
There are four age categories — 11 and under, 16 and under, 16 and older (including adults) and young people with special needs.
The winner in each category will receive a prize worth £25.
Entries must be less than 250 words and can be on any topic. They must be submitted by September 15 by email to sonningcommon.
library@oxfordshire.gov.uk
The winners will be announced on October 13.
