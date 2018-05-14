MP quizzed

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
A PUBLIC meeting with Henley MP John Howell will be held at 7.30pm today (Friday) at Sonning Common village hall.
He will be interviewed by parish councillor Tom Fort and residents can ask questions.
14 May 2018
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
