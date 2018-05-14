Film screening

Bloom volunteers star in TV episode about village
GORING’S successful battle for gold in the ... [more]
Monday, 14 May 2018
THE next Age UK Oxfordshire film afternoon in Sonning Common will take place at the village hall on May 24 from 2pm to 4pm.
Admission costs £3.50. The Fish volunteer centre will run a free drop-off and collection service. To book, call 0118 972 3986.
14 May 2018
Garage eyes new premises to make way for housing
A GARAGE in Sonning Common which is being forced ... [more]
School staff join charity walk for sick colleague
SIX members of staff at Robert Piggott Infant ... [more]
