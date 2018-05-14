Plans for 50 new homes agreed

PLANS for 50 homes and a new recreation ground on the edge of Sonning Common have been approved.

Linden Homes has been granted planning permission to build on the

7.7-hectare site, known as Bishopswood Middle Field.

The developer will gift the neighbouring field to Sonning Common Parish Council to create a recreation and sports ground.

It will also contribute £250,000 towards the cost of drainage levelling and seeding the new recreation ground and another £16,000 towards fencing.

The site, which is within the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, was one of the areas earmarked for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Seventeen neighbours had objected to the application, which was submitted two-and-a-half years ago.

They were concerned about the safety of the new access on to Reades Lane and intrusion into the Chilterns Area of Outstandng Natural Beauty.

The development will include two one-bedroom properties, 21 with two bedrooms, 18 with three bedrooms and nine four- or five-bedroom houses.

These will include 40 per cent “affordable” units.

There will be open space on the western edge of the development.

South Oxfordshire District Council planning officer Phil Moule said: “I am satisfied that there is a need for housing development at Sonning Common.

“The development of the land would provide the opportunity to provide for the needed public sports and recreation facilities for which an alternative site outside the AONB is not available and is unlikely to come forward.

“The planning application has demonstrated that the proposed layout would minimise any impact on the AONB landscape.”