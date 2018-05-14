Plans for 50 new homes agreed

PLANS for 50 homes and a new recreation ground on the edge of Sonning Common have been approved.

Linden Homes have been granted planning permission to build on the 7.7 hectare site, known as Bishopswood Middle Field.

The developer’s application have been approved two years and five months after they were submitted.

As part of the application, they will gift the neighbouring field to the parish council to create a recreation and sports ground.

This will include a £250,000 contribution fromt he developer to help pay for levelling, drainage and seeding of the new recreation ground. They will also pay £16,000 towards fencing of it.

The site, which is within the Chilterns Area of Oustanding Natural Beauty, was one of the earmarked areas for development in the village’s neighbourhood plan.

Seventeen neighbours had raised objections to the application. They were concerned about safety relating to the new access onto Reade's Lane and intruding too far into the AONB.

The development would include two one-bedroom, 21 two-bedroom, 18 three-bedroom and nine four or five-bedroom houses.

This would include 40 per cent affordable housing.

A new open space, on the western edge of the site, would also be created.

Planning officer Phil Moule said: “I am satisfied that there is a need for the housing development at Sonning Common.

“Linked to this the development of the land would provide the opportunity to provide for the needed public sports and recreation facilities for which an alternative site outside of the AONB is not available and is unlikely to come forward.

“The planning application has demonstrated that the proposed layout would minimise any impact on the AONB landscape.”

ENDS