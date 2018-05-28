Plot for rent

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Tuesday, 29 May 2018
A HALF-PLOT is available to rent at Sonning Common Parish Council’s allotments off Horsepond Road. If you are interested, call 0118 972 3616.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say