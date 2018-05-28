Pre-school marks royal wedding

SONNING Common Pre-School spent the week preparing for its royal wedding celebrations on Friday.

The children shared family wedding photos, made crowns and tiaras, wrote invitations and made Union flag bunting.

They also designed wedding cakes, baked cakes and decorated banners, wedding cars and archways.

They dressed up in wedding outfits donated by the Christian Community Action shop in the village.

The pre-school “married” a few couples and the bride and groom were driven away in a Litte Tikes car.

They finished with a wedding tea party in the sunshine.