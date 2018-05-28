Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

More shelter

A BUS shelter in Sonning Common has been modified following complaints that it wasn’t fit for purpose.

More seating and a larger roof have been added to the shelter in Wood Lane, near the junction with Brinds Close.

The parish council is also considering adding sides.

Residents first complained about the shelter in September, saying the roof was too small and with no sides so that it offered no protection from the wind and rain.

The bus stop is on the No 25 bus route into Reading.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33