More shelter

Monday, 28 May 2018
A BUS shelter in Sonning Common has been modified following complaints that it wasn’t fit for purpose.
More seating and a larger roof have been added to the shelter in Wood Lane, near the junction with Brinds Close.
The parish council is also considering adding sides.
Residents first complained about the shelter in September, saying the roof was too small and with no sides so that it offered no protection from the wind and rain.
The bus stop is on the No 25 bus route into Reading.
28 May 2018
