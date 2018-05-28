Power cut hits school

HUNDREDS of students were sent home from Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common on Wednesday due to a power cut.

The outage happened in the early afternoon when some year 11 students were sitting a physics exam but they were able to finish.

A taster session for prospective year seven students had to be cancelled.

In an email to parents, the school said: “We are experiencing a site-wide power cut. Our phone lines have also been compromised.”