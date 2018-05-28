Monday, 28 May 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Power cut hits school

HUNDREDS of students were sent home from Chiltern Edge School in Sonning Common on Wednesday due to a power cut.

The outage happened in the early afternoon when some year 11 students were sitting a physics exam but they were able to finish.

A taster session for prospective year seven students had to be cancelled.

In an email to parents, the school said: “We are experiencing a site-wide power cut. Our phone lines have also been compromised.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33