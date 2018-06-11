More clearing

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
SONNING Common will hold a village clean-up next year after the first event in April was deemed a success.
Organiser Emma Lawrence, who lives in Peppard Road, said it would take place in March, before the verges begin to grow.
11 June 2018
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended ... [more]
