Monday, 11 June 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Poor parking

INCONSIDERATE parking by drivers in Sonning Common is to be investigated.

David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said residents had reported badly parked cars on Farm Close and Ashford Avenue.

He has asked council officers to investigate and said: “The objective is to keep the junction clear.”

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33