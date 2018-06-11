Poor parking

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Monday, 11 June 2018
INCONSIDERATE parking by drivers in Sonning Common is to be investigated.
David Bartholomew, who represents the village on Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, said residents had reported badly parked cars on Farm Close and Ashford Avenue.
He has asked council officers to investigate and said: “The objective is to keep the junction clear.”
11 June 2018
More News:
Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
WHEN he was a GP at Sonning Common health centre ... [more]
Girls rewarded for successful season on football pitch
MORE than 200 players from 13 teams attended ... [more]
POLL: Have your say