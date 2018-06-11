Talk for books

Doctor proved benefit of linking health and nature
Monday, 11 June 2018
ABOUT 40 people attended a talk at Sonning Common library with authors Tom Fort and Vera Morris.
It raised more than £200, which will be spent on new books.
The Friends of Sonning Common Library, which organised the event, plan to hold more in the future.
