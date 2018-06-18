Monday, 18 June 2018

Charity to move back

THE Fish volunteer centre will move back to its base in Sonning Common in August.

The building on the corner of Kennylands Road and Kidmore Lane was damaged when a Volkswagen Golf smashed into the front on December 22.

Rebuilding work was due to begin this week following the removal of a small amount of asbestos discovered during an inspection. It is expected to take six to eight weeks.

Since the the crash the charity has been running out of a room at Christ the King Church in Sedgewell Road.

After the crash, the car was abandoned at the scene and the driver fled.

Police have not be able to trace the culprit.

