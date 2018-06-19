Village shop raided again

A VILLAGE shop in Sonning Common has been raided for the second time in three months.

Two offenders smashed their way into the Co-op, in Wood Lane, before stealing a large quantity of cigarettes.

They broke in by breaking the glass by the main entrance at the front of the store between 11pm and 11.40pm on Thursday last week (14).

The burglary is being linked with a similar incident a petrol station in Hungerford, in Berkshire, where the offenders smashed the front glass and then stole cigarettes.

Both suspects were wearing masks and gloves and one was wearing a light coloured hooded top. The other had a dark coloured hooded top.

Police believe they were traveling in a grey BMW saloon car, which was seen at both locations.

PC Jessica Godfrey, investigating officer based at Abingdon Police Station, said: “We do believe these two offences are linked and the same suspects carried out both burglaries overnight between Thursday 14 June and Friday 15 June.

“If you think you have information about who carried out these offences, please get in touch with the police.”

If you have any information relating to this case, please call 101 quoting reference 43180180839.

In April two members of staff were threatened by a hooded knifeman who stole cash from the shop just before it closed at 10pm.

CCTV footage was released of the suspect but nobody has been charged.

After the incident Philip Collings, the clerk of Sonning Common Parish Council, claimed that police were neglecting their job to solve crime in the Henley area because it is too much work and said the public had lost faith in Thames valley Police’s ability to catch offenders.

The police said crime rates across the South Oxfordshire and Vale of White Horse remain low.