Fish outing

THE Sonning Common Fish bus will visit Charlecote Park, near Stratford-upon-Avon, on Tuesday.

The National Trust property was built in the 16th century and has extensive gardens.

Pick-up is from the village hall at 9.30am, with return at 2.30pm.

The trip costs £15 plus £11 admission for non-trust members. To book, call 0118 972 3986.