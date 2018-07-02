Concern over travellers

SONNING Common Parish Council is concerned about the possible arrival of travellers.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said a group had been in Emmer Green earlier this month and Councillor Tom Fort said there had a problem with travellers in Twyford recently.

“They left after about four days,” he said. “Police have the power to evict if the site is in regular and frequent use. If it is a piece of wasteland it becomes a more protracted process.”

The council is concerned that Millennium Green and the Bishopswood recreation ground could be targeted.