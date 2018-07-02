Concern over travellers

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Monday, 02 July 2018
SONNING Common Parish Council is concerned about the possible arrival of travellers.
Parish clerk Philip Collings said a group had been in Emmer Green earlier this month and Councillor Tom Fort said there had a problem with travellers in Twyford recently.
“They left after about four days,” he said. “Police have the power to evict if the site is in regular and frequent use. If it is a piece of wasteland it becomes a more protracted process.”
The council is concerned that Millennium Green and the Bishopswood recreation ground could be targeted.
02 July 2018
More News:
Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
COUNCILLORS in Sonning Common and Kidmore End are ... [more]
Bus service is cut due to lack of passengers
A LOSS-MAKING bus service from Goring to Reading ... [more]
Hundreds of families attend school fete thanks to warm weather
SUNNY weather drew hundreds of families to Goring ... [more]
POLL: Have your say