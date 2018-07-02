Youth club moved out due to asbestos

SONNING Common youth club has had to move out of its home temporarily due to the discovery of asbestos.

Club SC meets in the space above the sports hall at Chiltern Edge School in Reades Lane where it has a pool table and table

football.

The asbestos was found during an inspection of the building.

Work to make the room safe is expected to take between four and eight weeks.

The club, which is now run under the auspices of the parish council, will meet at the war memorial hall, in Gallowstree Road, Peppard, until the middle of July when the school summer term ends.

Parish clerk Philip Collings said that the hall may be a more suitable venue in the long term anyway.

He said: “It has a highly secure field which was the old bowling green.”

The club is continuing to meet on Tuesday evenings for children in years nine, 10 and 11 and Wednesday evenings for years six, seven and eight.

Some councillors are concerned about the club’s future when the school becomes an academy and part of the the Maiden Erlegh Trust in August.

Councillor Douglas Kedge said the club needed the space at the school.

“We won’t get that standard of space that is only for us again,” he said. “I can’t see the club prospering without the space. We must fight for it.”

Councillor Leigh Rawlins said: “We are hoping for quite a good partnership with the school but this is not an encouraging beginning.”

Councillor Barrie Greenwood said: “I think that in the long term we need to be mindful of the neighbourhood plan.

“We have community relationships with providers like the school and I hope we are able to maintain these. It’s in the interest of the school and the residents for the good relationship to be maintained.”

Chiltern Edge headteacher Moira Green confirmed that the asbestos would be removed.

She said: “It’s on a list of jobs we are going to do.

“In the older buildings there is often asbestos.

“Where asbestos has been identified it takes longer to do the job than normal. You have to protect staff and work in a different way.

• The council hopes to create a recreation and sports ground on land opposite the school. The site was gifted to the village under a deal for 50 new homes at Bishopswood Middle Field.