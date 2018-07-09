Monday, 09 July 2018

On Your Bike donates £2,000 to three charities

ON Your Bike has donated £1,000 to Sonning Common first responders.

Hundreds of adults and children took part in the 12th annual fund-raising bike ride in March, starting and finishing at the village primary school.

Organiser Tina Micallef presented a cheque to the volunteer responders Chris Brook and Adam Negus.

They now have enough money to add an emergency lifting cushion to their lifesaving equipment.

Other local charities to benefit were the Fish volunteer centre, which received a £700 donation, and Sue Ryder (£250). The remainder of the prodeeds will go towards new equipment for the school.

Ms Micallef said: “On Your Bike is a feelgood family day out. It’s great to know you’re helping local good causes.”

Next year’s ride will take place on March 31.

