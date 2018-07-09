Faster web access delay

SUPERFAST broadband should be available to homes in the centre of Sonning Common by the end of the year.

Some houses in Wood Lane are served by an internet connection directly via the telephone exchange.

Councillor David Bartholomew, the village’s county councillor, said Better Broadband for Oxfordshire had earmarked the work for completion by December.

He said: “As the connection is directly to the exchange there has been a delay. They are doing their best to get it sorted.”

Most of the village already has superfast broadband.